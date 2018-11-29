Christmas Light Parade in Thomastown

The Christmas light parade is the 3rd annual community Christmas event organized by TCN.



On December 2 all sections of the community in Thomastown and beyond are invited to bring a lantern or any type of light and walk from the quay carpark through the town to the Community centre on Marshes street.



Thomastown Scout groups will lead the parade again this year and the Thomastown folk choir will sing Christmas carols along the way. The Christmas lights in the town will be turned on as the parade proceeds along the streets.

Everyone will gather at the tree at the Community Hall, where the Fire brigade will bring Santa to meet and greet the children. There will be an excited countdown to lighting up Thomastown Community Tree.



Parade to leave from the Quay carpark at 6pm.