Hero of the Week - Kilkenny Retailers

The #ShopKilkenny campaign is helping local retailers plough through the tough period when the world seems to have gone mad with on line shopping. Approximately €5 billion is spent on line shopping with 70% of that revenue leaving the country.

We need to ask ourselves if the online giants will support our local clubs fundraising days and give vouchers for every charity event going. No they won’t. So think again when you are browsing the web for online shopping, please support Irish, shop local and dine local.

Our local retailers have the busiest three days from December 22nd to 24th because it’s too late for online deliveries to arrive. Please try to make all of December busy for them.