Kilkenny shopping centre gears up for inter-county Christmas shoppers

Shoppers are expected to arrive from neighbouring counties to Kilkenny city from next week as Covid-19 inter-county travel restrictions are due to lift on Friday, December 18.

Lesley Cleere, Centre Manager of Market Cross Shopping Centre, one of the few open-air centres in Ireland and the oldest shopping centre in Kilkenny, says the centre is ready thanks to a rigorous cleaning routine, queue management system and extended opening hours.

“We always get shoppers coming here from Carlow, Tipperary, Laois, Waterford, Wexford, Dublin and even from Cork,” she says.

“This Christmas, we are expecting shoppers to come here, not just for the shopping but for a day out, because a daytrip of shopping is now an absolute novelty.”

She says that the cleaning team had been undertaking rigorous sanitising, with “hot spots” such as door handles, travelator rails, lift buttons and railings being disinfected every two hours.

“Our cleaning solutions keep any nasties off of these high-volume touch points for two hours at a time.”

The toilets have a full-time cleaner on duty and the centre is fogged on a regular basis.

She says she was grateful to the Gardaí also, who patrol the area to deter any breaches of Covid restrictions. She also thanked the security team on duty, who patrol the car park and centre and have adapted well to a different workplace.



Shop South East

Lesley says it was important for shoppers to remember to Shop Local and Shop South East. “It’s vital that we support that Shop South East message and keep our spending in the region.”

She says the staff of Peter Mark had been run off their feet since reopening, and Penneys was still selling PJs like hotcakes.

The centre is operating extended hours with 8am to 9pm opening hours on selected days throughout December to ensure a safer shopping experience.

Market Cross Shopping Centre has capacity for up to 40 outlets with some stores, such as SuperValu, Carphone Warehouse and Holland and Barrett, having remained opened as essential retail.