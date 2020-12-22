Sleigh what?! Santa begins his final Christmas preparations

Santa is on his way to Kilkenny! But first he's making sure his sleigh is shiny and clean!

With Christmas just around the corner, these last few precious days can be a mad dash – between buying gifts, picking up the trimmings for the delicious dinner and of course, getting ready for the arrival of the Big Man himself.

With preparations well underway for the big night, Santa Claus today made a pit stop at the ‘Sleigh-Wash’ at Circle K for a squeaky-clean rinse at Circle K’s high-quality brush car wash ahead of the exciting flight on Christmas Eve!

Gordon Lawlor, Managing Director at Circle K Ireland said “We are proud to welcome such an esteemed customer as Santa Claus to our Circle K Artane site. We know how busy Mr Claus is in the run to up to Christmas, making his list and checking it twice, and of course ensuring his magnificent sleigh is looking its best before the big night. We wish him well as he embarks on his important journey, bringing joy to children across the world and on behalf of all at Circle K Ireland, we wish our customers a Happy Christmas and New Year”.

As well as sleigh washing, Circle K stores nationwide, excluding Circle K Express sites, have everything you need ahead of Christmas including car washing services, delicious festive food as part of its grab and go and deli ranges, fantastic deals on beer, wine and spirits and stocking fillers for all those last minute gifters.

To find your nearest Circle K, visit www.circlek.ie, Circle K Ireland on Facebook or @circlekireland on Twitter and Instagram.