22/11/2021

Enjoy some festive fun at the Amber Weaving Workshops during Kilkenny's Yulefest

The workshops will take place as part of Yulefest

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Join Amber’s One Million Stars for a star weaving workshop at Butler Gardens for Yulefest. 

Participants will learn how to weave an eight pointed Christmas star in a fun and supportive environment. Star weaving kits are provided for each participant. Each eight-point star represents light, hope and solidarity against violence and the woven stars will form part of the LOVE star installation or on one of the star spangled Yulefest Christmas trees in the Castle Yard and help Amber reach the goal of One Million Stars to End Violence in Ireland. 

Parent + child (parents go free!) and Adult workshops available. Places are limited.

Tuesday 30/11    11am – 12pm   Adults workshop (over 18s)   

Thursday 02/12   4-5pm   Parent & Child workshop                    

To book go to www.eventbrite.ie

