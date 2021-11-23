Search

23/11/2021

Kilkenny's Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction of Art takes place this Friday

Online catalogue now available for Christmas Benefit Art Auction in Kilkenny

Fonsie Mealy, Mealy Auctioneers with artist Eamon Colman at Lyrath Estate (photo by Dylan Vaughan)

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

An online catalogue is now available for a stunning Christmas Benefit Sale of Contemporary Irish Art in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers.
The event will take place online and at the Lyrath Estate Hotel at 7pm this Friday (November 26). Tickets are from €50 for the live event and include drinks, canapé's charcuterie and music. The event will help The Butler Gallery raise funds to support artists and audiences through our Exhibitions and Learning and Engagement programmes, whilst also supporting participating artists. All artists will receive 50% of the sale price for their work.
Works by Eamon Coleman (as featured), Colin Davidson PPRUA, Vera Klute RHA, Al Maser, Elizabeth Cope, Helen Comerford, Peter Curling, Eileen MacDonagh ARHA, Dorothy Smith RHA, Liam Belton RHA, Amelia Stein RHA, Dorothy Cross RHA, Charlie Whisker, Abigail O'Brien, Tony O'Malley, and many more well-known artists and businesses including Rudolf Heltzel jewellery, JMK Goldsmith and unique pottery from Nicholas Mosse will be auctioned by Fonsie Mealy and George Mealy on the night.
The 112 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets which will go under the hammer are now available for viewing at Lyrath Estate Hotel.
Lots can be viewed until Friday between 10am - 2pm at Lyrath Manor House or by appointment.
The auction will take place online at fonsiemealy.ie and live at Lyrath Estate Hotel.
In adherence with government guidelines all attendees must present their valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate and Photo ID in order to access the viewing, and on the night of the auction itself.

