It's happening! Santa to arrive in Kilkenny on Saturday as Yulefest events set to kick off

Elf, Siobhan Donohoe and Santa PICTURE: VICKY COMERFORD
Excitement is building with Santa due to arrive in Kilkenny this Saturday, November 27.
He has left his reindeer at home this time and is expected to arrive by boat. Yulefest is partnering with Cycle Kilkenny to help Santa on his journey to Kilkenny! Pedal power will transport Santa on his elf-powered cycling invention through the city centre.
Santa’s journey will begin on the river where you can line the banks and watch him arrive by boat in to Canal Square, then jump on your bike and join him on his cycle, before arriving on the Parade to light up the Christmas tree and officially launch Yulefest 2021.
There will be live music, digital fire dancers, Stormtroopers and more igniting the Kilkenny Christmas spirit and kicking off a full programme of Yulefest 2021 events. For more, see Yulefest.ie.
