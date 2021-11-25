Search

25 Nov 2021

It's happening! Santa to arrive in Kilkenny on Saturday as Yulefest events set to kick off

KILKENNY

Elf, Siobhan Donohoe and Santa PICTURE: VICKY COMERFORD

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Excitement is building with Santa due to arrive in Kilkenny this Saturday, November 27.

He has left his reindeer at home this time and is expected to arrive by boat.  Yulefest is partnering with Cycle Kilkenny to help Santa on his journey to Kilkenny! Pedal power will transport Santa on his elf-powered cycling invention through the city centre.

Santa’s journey will begin on the river where you can line the banks and watch him arrive by boat in to Canal Square, then jump on your bike and join him on his cycle, before arriving on the Parade to light up the Christmas tree and officially launch Yulefest 2021.

There will be live music, digital fire dancers, Stormtroopers and more igniting the Kilkenny Christmas spirit and kicking off a full programme of Yulefest 2021 events. For more, see Yulefest.ie.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media