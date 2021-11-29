Huge excitement as Santa arrives in Kilkenny with a host of colourful characters

Santa on a cycle tour of the city on Saturday
There was huge excitement in Kilkenny City on Saturday as Santa finally arrived in Kilkenny.
Crowds gathered from early on at Canal Square and along the city bridges in anticipation of his arrival by boat. Drums, elves and an assortment of Star Wars characters kept those waiting entertained.
There was delight as he came down the river by boat, waving to the assembled crowds of kids and parents.
After greeting everyone, Santa then took to an elevated cycle platform and went on a cycle tour of the city accompanied by children who had decorated their bikes specially for the occasion.
There was a fantastic turnout for music and further fun on the Parade to accompany the official turning on of the Christmas lights. For all the pictures, see this week's Kilkenny People and keep an eye on kilkennypeople.ie.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.