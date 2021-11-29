Search

29 Nov 2021

Huge excitement as Santa arrives in Kilkenny with a host of colourful characters

Great turnout at the weekend for the Yulefest events

KILKENNY

Santa on a cycle tour of the city on Saturday

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

There was huge excitement in Kilkenny City on Saturday as Santa finally arrived in Kilkenny.

Crowds gathered from early on at Canal Square and along the city bridges in anticipation of his arrival by boat. Drums, elves and an assortment of Star Wars characters kept those waiting entertained.

There was delight as he came down the river by boat, waving to the assembled crowds of kids and parents.

After greeting everyone, Santa then took to an elevated cycle platform and went on a cycle tour of the city accompanied by children who had decorated their bikes specially for the occasion.

There was a fantastic turnout for music and further fun on the Parade to accompany the official turning on of the Christmas lights. For all the pictures, see this week's Kilkenny People and keep an eye on kilkennypeople.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media