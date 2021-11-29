Search

29 Nov 2021

Thousands flock to Castlecomer for this year's Festival of Light

Festive fun was served up in abundance on Friday evening when approximately 2,000 people gathered to watch the opening of the Festival of Light.

Local schoolchildren took part in the magical Parade of Light from The Square in the town to the Estate Yard at the Discovery Park and Santa Claus also paid a visit to turn on the Christmas lights.

People of all ages enjoyed the atmosphere and the organisers were delighted with the success of the event.

“After such a difficult couple of years, it was great to hold the Festival of Light again. We were delighted with the turnout, with hundreds of families coming together with their homemade lanterns to light up a procession to the Discovery Park.”

“The Discovery Park was the final destination for the parade, which was led by Santa and a samba band. There was music, amusements, food and craft stalls at the park with the estate yard looking festive with its gorgeous lighting and historic background”

 “I would like to thank the Synergy group for all their efforts in putting this event together, and to all the local businesses that have contributed prizes to the raffle and made donations for lights in the town. I would also like to thank the many marshalls that helped on the night, the garda and local schools," said the event organisers.

 

 

