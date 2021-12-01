Bake a Gingerbread House and help light up Thomastown this Christmas

The local community in Thomastown has come up with a creative way of raising funds for their Christmas lights this festive season.
The Thomastown Community Network (TCN) are organising a virtual Gingerbread House competition with entries accepted until 7pm on December 12. Entrants are asked to email two photographs - one of their tasty creation and the other of their gingerbread house and their team (this will not be published and is for verification purposes) to thomastowncommunitynetwork@gmail.com
Entries will be published on the TCN Facebook page with voting via the TCN idonate page. The link for voting will go live on December 13. One vote is €1 and is also an entry to a raffle with some fantastic prizes donated by local businesses. Voting will close on December 17 and the winner will be announced on December 22.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.