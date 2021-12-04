Calling all Kilkenny dashers, dancers and prancers for the Aware Christmas 5k

It's almost time to shake off your tinsel toes for the annual Aware Christmas 5K, which takes place next weekend (December 10 - 12).

People from all over Ireland are invited to come together virtually to be part of this fun, festive and healthy event to support Aware's services for people impacted by depression and bipolar disorder.

The Aware Christmas 5k is one of the charity's most important fundraising events of the year. Aware, which was established in 1985, is the national organisation providing free support, education, and information for people impacted by depression, bipolar disorder, and related mood conditions.

The charity is inviting people from all over Ireland to walk, jog, run or hike their favourite 5k route anywhere in the country at a time of their choice over the weekend, and to share their efforts on social media using #WeAreAware to further demonstrate their support. And those who really want to get into the spirit of the Aware Christmas 5k are encouraged to dress up in their favourite Christmas jumper or Santa hat!

Over the last year, 30,000 people have directly benefited from Aware's support services, and a further 8,000 people took part in education programmes facilitated by Aware. The Covid-19 pandemic has further fuelled the need for such supports, with Aware expecting sustained high levels of demand during 2022.

Ambassador David O'Connor is health and performance coach, previously with Shelbourne FC, who has experienced periods of depression and suicidal thoughts since his teens. Passionate about mental health, he has undertaken a number of physical challenges to bring awareness to the topic, raising significant funds for Aware over the years and he looks forward to participating in the upcoming run next weekend. "I encourage as many people as possible to join me on Aware's Christmas 5k. It's a fantastic opportunity get out and breathe in fresh air on an invigorating 5k walk, run, or hike, and to help people who are impacted by depression and bipolar disorder. You can be part of something special that will make a real difference to people's lives this Christmas."

Stephen Butterly, Head of Fundraising at Aware, commented "We are delighted to be announcing the 16th Annual Aware Christmas 5K, following on from our hugely successful virtual event in 2020. Aware is inviting individuals, families, friends, communities and organisations all over Ireland to come together in support of our services this Christmas. Depression and bipolar disorder impact on households all across our country, and 2021 has seen a continuation of high levels of demand for our services. We need as many people as possible to join with us this December to help us to raise funds so that we can continue to be there for everyone that needs us."

The Aware Christmas 5K is proudly supported by Cadbury. Commenting on the partnership, which is now in its 6th year, Brand Manager with Cadbury Ireland, Maighréad Lynch said: "Everyone at Cadbury is very proud of our partnership with Aware and every year, members of our team turn out in their droves to take part in the Aware Christmas 5K. There has already been huge interest from people who want to sign up for this year's virtual event. We know that Aware continues to see a high level of demand for their vital services, so we are delighted to be able to help them continue to provide support, for people across the country. This is a great opportunity to get out and get active, while supporting a very important cause."

Corporate organisations are also encouraged to get involved, with the event providing a fun way to bring the team together this Christmas, while supporting an important cause.

Online registration is now open at aware.ie/christmas5K at a cost of €25 per person. Each participant will receive a custom medal that doubles as a Christmas tree decoration and treat from event sponsor Cadbury.

If you are impacted by depression, bipolar disorder or other mood related conditions, you can contact Aware's free support line seven days a week from 10am to 10pm on 1800 80 48 48.

For more information on Aware or to register for their 2021 virtual Christmas 5k fundraiser, visit aware.ie/christmas5k. #WeAreAware