02 Dec 2021

Fantastic local lineup for the Mayor's Christmas Concert in Kilkenny

The Mayor's Christmas Concert will take place on December 8

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

A huge line up of some of Kilkennys finest musicians will hit the stage at The Watergate Theatre on Wednesday for The Mayors Christmas Concert in a bid to raise funds for local people in need at Christmas.

The lineup includes: The Kilkennys, Sola, Davey Long, Tomas Jackman, Gwen Blanch and Alizes School of Singing. Two exciting additions to the line up are Rachael Farrell who is a finalist in RTE's Last Singer Standing and a surprise make over from Carol Knox who was a finalist in RTE's Glow Up Ireland contest. The night will be MC'd by Edwina Grace and Edward Hayden.

Mayor Andrew McGuinness who is hosting the night says there will be lots of surprises on the night - “we have a fantastic line up with great musicians but we will also have some surprises on the night that will really add to the entertainment and the occasion”

He added “this is a great night and we are encouraging everyone to join in the celebrations, get dressed up and get the chance to meet and chat to people again - all socially distanced of course. We are inviting people to come early and enjoy the new outdoor space beside the Watergate which will be looking very festive indeed”

Mayor McGuinness continued:
“It’s been a long time since we have had nights out to look forward to so we want everyone to really get into the atmosphere and enjoy this night. It’s an excuse to dress up and let your hair down so we are going all out on this one,” he said.

This year all funds raised will go into the Mayor's Christmas Fund and will be presented to Kilkenny’s Lions Club who will distribute it to St Vincent DePaul and local charity organisations.

“The Lions Club do incredible work on a continuous basis supporting people in need but also supporting local organisations that make a positive difference in Kilkenny. All money raised will help local people who are vulnerable and struggling at Christmas time,” said Mayor McGuinness.

“With the brilliant staff and crew at The Watergate led by Director Joanna Cunningham, the fantastic entertainment and a very worthy local charity, it can only be a great night that we can all look forward to,” said the Mayor.

'The Watergate loves contributing to this great event every year and seeing all proceeds going to the very worthy charity recipient - this year The Lions Club. It is full of good will, entertainment and fun,' said Watergate Director Joanna Cunningham
  
The Mayor's Christmas Concert  takes place in The Watergate Theatre next Wednesday, December 8. Doors open at 7pm with the first act on at 7:30. Tickets are €18 and are on sale at www.watergatetheatre.com or in person/over the phone at the box office on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 3-6pm.

