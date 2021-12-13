Rothe House Museum and Gardens launches the Merchant’s Shop in Kilkenny

Four hundred years after John Rothe Fitz-Piers ran a successful merchant business from his magnificent home - Rothe House in Kilkenny City - Rothe House Museum and Gardens has launched The Merchant’s Shop selling beautiful Irish craft with all profits going towards the upkeep of the ancient Tudor house.

Fronting onto Kilkenny’s Parliament Street, The Merchant’s Shop is located in what was the first of three houses built on the site and dates to 1594. The shop is a delight of sights and smells and features a host of Kilkenny craft such as Claire Molloy ceramics, Inga Reed jewellery, Moth to a Flame candles, wood turning by Eoghan Leadbetter and Cushendale Woollen Mills. Other craft produce stocked at The Merchant’s Shop include: McNutt blankets; Three Hills soap; Michelle Hanning ceramics; Julie Clarke diffusers; McKernan woollen scarves; Kerry Woollen Mills; Enchanté scented cones and decorations; and Sallyann handbags, amongst others.

Sean Hackett, from Kennyswell Road in Kilkenny city, and whose experience straddles heritage and retail, is team leader of the new offering.

“The Merchant’s Shop caters to every pocket. We have a beautiful selection of items for the home and personal gifts that start at just a few euros. We are delighted and proud to showcase and sell such a wonderful selection of Irish craft, including many Kilkenny producers, and already we are busy with people buying Christmas gifts”, he said.

David Fitzgerald is Chair of Rothe House Trust that operates Rothe House Museum and Gardens.

“The Merchant’s Shop is located in what we call the first house – one of three houses built on this site by John Rothe Fitz-Piers - and from where he ran his very successful merchant business, so it is appropriate to have trade once again at this location. All of the profits from The Merchant’s Shop will be used for the upkeep of Rothe House Museum and Gardens and we are already getting great feedback from customers and about how it’s a lovely addition to Parliament Street," he said.

To celebrate its opening, The Merchant’s Shop will host a special retail evening on Thursday 16 December from 6pm to 9pm with 15% discount on all products and mulled wine and mince pies served to customers.

The Merchant Shop at Rothe House is open Tue to Sun from 10am to 6pm. Visit www.rothehouse.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.