14 Dec 2021

Yulefest Kilkenny serves up a treat this Christmas week

The Gunn family enjoying Yulefest

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

As the main day approaches, Yulefest Kilkenny have got something special in store. Catch up with friends and family and find that perfect gift at the covid-safe outdoor events all through-out Christmas week.
The week in Kilkenny begins with a bang with a fireworks display over the iconic Kilkenny Castle on Sunday, December 19, a joint initiative between Yulefest and the OPW. Tickets must be pre-booked and the €3 entry fee is donated entirely to Amber Women’s Refuge.
Continuing on from the weekend will be five final days of Kilkenny's Christmas Market which will be open on December 19 and December 23 from 10am to 6pm and from 12-8pm on December 20, 21 and 22 as the parade will become a jazz-lovers heaven each evening with sounds from some of Ireland's most acclaimed musicians, as the long standing ‘Sofa Sessions’ moves from its home in Billy Byrne’s to the Bandstand to get us all into the Christmas spirit.
Cathaoirleach Cllr Fidelis Doherty commented:
“Yulefest, which is programmed, marketed and delivered by Kilkenny County Council has been a great success so far and I’m really looking forward to Christmas week where I will shop local at our delightful market and support our local artisans and craftsmen and women who are nestled in beautiful wooden huts and santa tents on the Parade. We are all conscious of the need to keep our business local and there’s plenty of christmas gift options and even more options of treats for yourself.”
On December 22 the city will be a buzz again with the last Yulefest Movie Night showing Cartoon Saloon’s Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers. Plus, the last DJ Beats in the Watergate Pocket Park on Parliament Street. Have a festive catch-up with friends, grab something from the Parliament eateries and enjoy great tunes from the Se7en Inch Collective.
There are plenty of activities for children too with Santa’s Woodland Reindeer Trail at Woodstock, the Christmas Garden at Butler House and the Elf Village at Castlecomer Discovery Park.
Mayor Andrew McGuinness said: “There has been such a buzz around the city and after the year we’ve had it’s great to see. Everyone has really embraced the festive spirit. There is such a range of activities especially for the children. We’re looking forward to exploring some more of them this week.” 

Get that festive feeling in Kilkenny this Christmas week!  
Check out www.yulefestkilkenny.ie  for the full programme. 

