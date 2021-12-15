Top Kilkenny restaurants and foodies cook up special festive cookbook

Kilkenny’s best food producers and top restaurants have launched a festive cookbook, ‘Kilkenny Christmas Traditions’, celebrating the very best of Christmas culinary fare and traditions in the county.

With more people staying at home over the festive season, the 52-page book is set to test the culinary skills of its readers and is full of inspirational recipes to impress family and friends this Christmas.

‘Kilkenny Christmas Traditions’ is available online here and contains 28 easy to create recipes from festive starters, mains, sides to deserts, all using ingredients from Kilkenny food producers or recipes straight from the kitchen of some of the county’s best restaurants.



Among the contributors to the book are Goatsbridge Trout Farm, Butler House, Helen Costelloe Food Producer, Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel, Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro, Mount Juliet Estate, Lyrath Estate Kilkenny, Kilkenny River Court Hotel, Fennellys of Callan, Cakeface Patisserie, Muse coffee+food, Rive Gauche, Pembroke Kilkenny Hotel, Edward Hayden Cookery School, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel and Avalon House Hotel.

“We are delighted to launch our third festive cookbook from our wonderful restaurants and food producers," says Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism Ciaran Conroy.

"As we approach Christmas this is a great time to experiment with new recipes created by our very best chefs and restaurateurs. A huge thanks to all the contributors around the county who made the book possible!”