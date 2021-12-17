Kilkenny Yulefest will be the star of RTE's Nationwide tonight!

Yulefest
The fantastic Christmas spirit in Kilkenny will be on show to the whole country, this evening, as RTE's Nationwide features our very own Yulefest!
A crew from the show have been filming in the city in recent days - so you'll never know who you might spot on camera!
Nationwide is on RTE1 tonight at 7pm. Details below.
Join us from Kilkenny later this evening as we get all festive with a visit to @YulefestK on #RTENationwide Friday 17th December @RTEOne 7pm & RTE+1 8pm @rte @DCCIreland @musicgenkk @KkCwETB @WeaversStar @KilkennyHour @LoveKilkenny @KilkennyNow_ @KilkennyNotices @KilkennyMMM RT pic.twitter.com/mnle1V1gZV— RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) December 17, 2021
