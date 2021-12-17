Christmas capers at Kilkenny Castle for the Santa Run

Scroll down to read about the Santa Run or click 'NEXT' for lots more photographs!

ABOVE: In her own sleigh Mazie Griffin took part in the Santa Run with ‘Santa’ Paddy Griffin. All Pictures: Vicky Comerford

Santas, h

is helper elves, some reindeers and even a few Grinches were out in force for the annual Santa Run in Kilkenny Castle Park, last weekend.

The annual, family event is held every year in aid of the St Vincent de Paul organisation, who support individuals and families in our community.

With both a 2km and a 5km run the event is always popular with runners and walkers of all ages - even a few younger participants who go around the course in their own ‘sleighs’ pushed by a grown up!

When the event invites all members of the family, organisers really mean it, with a prize on the day for the best festive doggie in costume!

Also on hand were the ‘bad guys doing good’ of the 501st Legion Ireland Garrison.

Prizes for the best dressed (dogs and humans) were generously donated by many businesses across Kilkenny and there was a special medal for all the children who took part in the Santa Run.