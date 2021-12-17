Search

17 Dec 2021

Christmas capers at Kilkenny Castle for the Santa Run

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Scroll down to read about the Santa Run or click 'NEXT' for lots more photographs!

ABOVE: In her own sleigh Mazie Griffin took part in the Santa Run with ‘Santa’ Paddy Griffin. All Pictures: Vicky Comerford

Santas, h

is helper elves, some reindeers and even a few Grinches were out in force for the annual Santa Run in Kilkenny Castle Park, last weekend.
The annual, family event is held every year in aid of the St Vincent de Paul organisation, who support individuals and families in our community.
With both a 2km and a 5km run the event is always popular with runners and walkers of all ages - even a few younger participants who go around the course in their own ‘sleighs’ pushed by a grown up!

When the event invites all members of the family, organisers really mean it, with a prize on the day for the best festive doggie in costume!
Also on hand were the ‘bad guys doing good’ of the 501st Legion Ireland Garrison.
Prizes for the best dressed (dogs and humans) were generously donated by many businesses across Kilkenny and there was a special medal for all the children who took part in the Santa Run.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media