New times announced for December Sounds in Kilkenny

December Sounds, a series of concerts taking place at St Canice's Cathedral next week, will now commence at the earlier time of 6pm.
Doors will now open at 5pm with the concerts starting at 6pm in order to comply with new government restrictions.
For more information see www.yulefestkilkenny.ie
