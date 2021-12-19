Kilkenny's Yulefest fireworks display tonight postponed due to heavy fog

File picture: Dense fog
Tonight's planned fireworks display at Kilkenny Castle as part of Yulefest has been postponed because of the current heavy fog conditions.
Organisers say the company which was due to release the fireworks have kindly agreed to return on Nollaig na mBan on January 6 and all tickets for this evening will be transferable to that date.
"We apologise to the hundreds of you who purchased tickets in aid of St Vincent de Paul. If you cannot attend on January 6 and would like a refund please let us know," Yulefest manager Marian Flannery said.
