20 Dec 2021

Kilkenny girl (6) raises vital funds for Temple Street/Crumlin selling festive gift tags

Christopher Dunne

An inspirational young Kilkenny girl has shown true festive spirit over the last few months, raising much-needed funds for Temple Street and Crumlin paediatric hospitals.

Six-year-old Amelia-Rose Flanagan began her festive fundraiser all the way back in October after visiting Temple Street for a checkup following a double-hip operation.

It was in Temple Street that Amelia-Rose heard about the annual Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser and she wondered if she could do anything to contribute to the fundraising efforts.

Back home in Kilkenny, the idea to sell homemade gift tags popped into her mind as a way to keep entertained whilst also raising money for a cause close to her heart.

"Amelia-Rose has always had this selfless drive to help others and has recently developed a passion for fundraising," explains proud mum, Theresa.

Amelia-Rose spent weeks-upon-weeks crafting tags before going door-to-door around her neighbourhood to sell them from December 10, coinciding with Christmas Jumper Day.

Selling five gift tags for a euro, Amelia-Rose managed to raise an incredible sum of €247 for good causes.

The money raised will go towards the purchase of essential equipment in theatres and wards at both hospitals as well as patient services for seriously ill children.

Looking ahead, Amelia-Rose is planning to do even more fundraising next year and can't wait to raise even more money for good causes.

