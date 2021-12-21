Ho, ho ho! Kilkenny Cyclists show festive spirit - check out this photo gallery!

Click 'NEXT' for lots more photographs or scroll down to read about the event and how you can support the fundraiser!
Looking festive were Denis Carrigan, Roisin Hickey and Tommy Lanigan. All pictures: Vicky Comerford
If you saw Santa on his bike, cycling through Kilkenny last Sunday morning you weren’t imagining it!
The annual Festive 50 cycle, organised by local club Marble City Cyclers in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association branch in Kilkenny, was back on the roads of the county after having to cancel the event last year.
Festive was indeed the sprit of the morning, with cyclists and their bicycles, decked out in Christmas costumes, sparkly lights and tinsel!
On a cold and foggy morning, the hardy cyclists were delighted to be involved in the event again.
You can support the work of the Irish Wheelchair Association by making a donation on their website: https://www.iwa.ie/donate/
