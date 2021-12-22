Kilkenny Covid test centre remains open Christmas Day

Staff at the Covid test centre in Kilkenny
Kilkenny's Covid test centre will remain open seven days a week, including on Christmas Day.
Those that have any symptoms to indicate they may have COVID-19 (like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose etc.) should isolate. For further information, see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/testing/ get-tested/.
An appointment by self-referral, using the web portal for doing so, can be arranged at https://covid19test healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/. The majority of people will get a same day appointment, if not the following day.
Including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, all five testing centres in the South East remain open seven days of the week (please see https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/testing/get-tested/ for details of operating hours):
· Carlow (St. Dympna’s Hospital)
· Clonmel (Moyle Rovers GAA Centre)
· Kilkenny (Hebron Industrial Estate)
· Waterford (Kilcohan)
· Wexford (Whitemills Industrial Park).
Staff pictured this Christmas at @HSELive COVID-19 testing centre, Hebron Industrial Park, Kilkenny— HSE/South East Community Healthcare (@SouthEastCH) December 21, 2021
The centre in Kilkenny remains open all 7 days of the week – including on Christmas Day (Saturday 25 December) & New Year’s Day (Saturday 1 January)
See https://t.co/fO34qfqhzN… pic.twitter.com/jZS6sBi4rM
