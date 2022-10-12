Search

12 Oct 2022

Experience winter magic at Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny

Kilkenny People

12 Oct 2022 11:36 AM

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Looking for a festive break with all the trimmings this winter? The award-winning Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny is a perfect base to experience the ultimate seasonal break in the Marble City. 

Whether you are seeking a family friendly destination with lots of on-site activities to keep everyone entertained or an adult getaway where you can relax and unwind in an adult only floor with hot tubs and a private breakfast terrace, there’s an option to suit anyone experiencing wanderlust throughout November and December!

Newpark Hotel has a range of great midweek offers throughout November and December, allowing you to spend a little extra on shopping, dining or indulging in a revitalising spa treatment. 

While it might be taboo to talk about Christmas before Halloween has wrapped up, in terms of planning a seasonal break, earlier is always better. The Newpark ho-ho-ho-tel team has just unveiled their plans to offer a truly magical Christmas break with family and friends.

Checking in on December 23 you can enjoy a 2-, 3- or 4-night package designed to offer the ultimate Christmas celebration. Of course, the hotel will be seasonally decorated with wreathes, garlands, and Christmas trees indoors and out. Highlights will include Christmas carols by the resident pianist in the hotel lobby, a seasonally themed afternoon tea on Christmas Eve, festive dining, and soaking up the festive atmosphere in medieval Kilkenny under the Christmas lights. 

On Christmas Day guests will enjoy a champagne breakfast, followed by carol singers and mulled wine in the lobby. A festive 5 course lunch will be a focal point for the day with Santa paying a visit bearing gifts for younger guests and a Mariachi band on hand to keep everyone in good spirits.

The spa and the outdoor pool will be open on Stephens’ Day, and there will be a gorgeous winter lights walk through the hotel’s new Jurassic Newpark attraction, which is free for guests. Amazingly, children up to four stay for free, with kids up to 12 charged at half price. It is a unique memory making opportunity, without the hassle of cooking, cleaning or entertaining, meaning you just get to enjoy each other’s company, which ultimately is what the season of good will is meant to be all about!

Newpark Hotel is a 4-star Irish owned and family run establishment in Kilkenny, part of the Flynn Hotel Collection. The property offers character and personality as it was built around the former Newpark House, an elegant 19th-century mansion that was completely renovated in 1908.

With extensive grounds that include a fen nature trail, wildlife farm, fairy trail, adventure playground and new Jurassic Newpark dinosaur attraction in addition to the onsite leisure centre, outdoor infinity pool and spa you don’t need to leave the hotel unless you want to see the sights! Just 10 minutes from the city centre it’s an ideal base from which to explore the vibrant medieval city of Kilkenny, soaking in the many historic and cultural attractions or enjoying a chance to shop and socialise in the stylish city. 

Newpark Hotel Kilkenny offers the ultimate Winter Midweek break with prices starting at €234 for 2 night stay when booking our Linger for Longer Package, stay 2 nights midweek  & save 10%

For Christmas residential packages staying from 23rd December two night stay (which includes all your festive dining and entertainment) is from €599pps; newparkhotelkilkenny.com 

Gift vouchers for Newpark Hotel are also now available – a clever idea for those who are hard to shop for!

For more visit www.NewparkHotelhotelkilkenny.com or www.newparkhotelkilkenny.com/christmas-breaks.html or stay tuned to social media #NextStopNewpark Hotel #NobodyDoesItLikeNewpark Hotel 

