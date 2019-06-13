Kilkenny and proud with Siobhan Donohue

Reaching new heights at Mountain View

Mountain View is one of the newest wedding and event venues in the South East. For 20 years plus, it boasted a beautiful golf course and over the past year, the property was redesigned to become an exclusive wedding and events venue. Mountain View is now also home to the chic Greenhouse Bar & Eatery with renowned Chef and Culinary Director Maria Raftery leading the kitchen brigade.



Set in the picturesque hills outside Ballyhale, the unique charm of Mountain View is guaranteed to have you coming back again and again. Owned and run by the O’Neill Family, brother and sister duo Michael and Bee are at the helm of making this place one of the most sought after venues for weddings and special events. Great food, a warm welcome and generous hospitality is what is most important to the duo and their team.

The Grand Marquee is an unique space hosting weddings and events up to 250 people. Mountain View is exclusively yours on your special day – making it the perfect place to celebrate with your nearest and dearest. Michael and his wife Karen were the first couple to celebrate their marriage in great style at Mountain View and since then, the venue has played host to some beautiful weddings and events. You can also marry at Mountain View with beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces dedicated to ceremonies.

To facilitate accommodation and transport to and from the venue, Mountain View has partnered with the Hoban Hotel and Mount Juliet, as well as working with local guesthouses and transport companies.

At the showcase was Wedding Manager Sharon Doyle and KCLR’s Edward Hayden who chatted to the local wedding suppliers on the day. For wedding and event enquiries contact, weddings@mountainview.ie or visitwww.mountainview.ie

Hero of the week

Bee O’Grady…if you don’t know this lady than you need to get to know her! She is nothing more than a breath of fresh air and positivity. I witnessed her last Saturday working in Mountain View and she was looking after everyone’s needs in the kindness and most humble manner. She is a ray of positivity and one of life’s radiators who is constantly warming others. She has also done so much for charity over the years which she keeps very much under wraps. That is until now!

Little Bow Beep found her sheep!

You can take the girl out of the farm but you can’t take the farm out of the girl, so needless to say I was delighted when I was invited to the NSBA Red Mills Championships that took place in the Hub at Cillin Hill on Saturday last. Almost 800 sheep were proudly shown by exhibitors from right across the country at one of the largest sheep events in Ireland.

For those that had interests other than showing there was trade stands galore and for our younger attendees, Agrikids entertained and educated them on being farm aware and the perils of farm animals and machinery. The remarkable Donie Anderson entertained those present with his sheep dog demonstrations and his ever faithful and obedient geese!

Overall it was a tremendously successful day which saw the venue packed throughout.

The Cave Café at Dunmore Caves

Nothing pleases me more than finding new hidden gems in Kilkenny so I was thrilled to come across the new tea rooms - the Cave Cafe at Dunmore Cave, which recently opened and now serves food daily from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm. It is run by the fabulous Madeleine Forrest so needless to say the very best of local produce goes into all her home cooking and baking.

Do visit the Cave Cafe and take some time out for yourself, you can enjoy the peace and solitude with a good book, a pot of tea and homemade cake, all with a backdrop of beautiful views of the rolling Kilkenny countryside. The Cave Café’s berry scones were voted one of the top 10 scones in Ireland and are enjoyed by all nationalities who visit the café.

The Good Shepherd Centre

This week is men’s mental health week so I paid a visit to the Good Shepherd Centre in Kilkenny and had a great chat with its manager Noel Sherry. Noel is a trooper and has done so much for homelessness in Kilkenny. Interestingly he told me about their appeal for BeFrienders. He explained to me how some people through homelessness can become very isolated from their family and friends which can lead to hopelessness and isolation, and the answer is friendship. The Good Shepherd require urgently a number of volunteers to become BeFrienders and it’s easy to become one with some basic training. To find out more visit www. thegoodshepherdcentrekilkenny.ie