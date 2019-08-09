Summer bakes and burgers with Edward Hayden

This week local chef Edward Hayden shares some of his favourite dishes to cook.

As always these recipes are quick to make and lovely to enjoy.

Cheesy Beef Burgers

I simply adore this recipe for homemade burgers. I love to have a burger at least once a week and with some much different flavouring you can experience a different burger every time you indulge.

The recipe we have listed will make six to seven substantial sized burgers so you can wrap them up in cling film and freeze some until they are required. Also if you wish use this recipe to make meat balls to serve with tomato enriched spaghetti.

Ingredients

1 ½lb/700g lean minced beef

1 medium sized onion/1 bunch spring onions-finely diced

2 cloves garlic-finely diced

2oz/50g breadcrumbs

2oz/50g grated parmesan/mozzarella cheese

2 dessert spoons tomato ketchup/chilli jam

1 large egg

Freshly chopped parsley

Seasoning



Method

Put the minced beef into a large mixing bowl. Add in the finely diced onion and garlic.

Mix in the breadcrumbs, cheese and chopped parsley together with the tomato ketchup/chilli jam.

Season the mixture with a little salt and pepper.

Add in the egg and mash the mixture together with your hands using the egg as a binding agent.

Divide the mixture into 6-7 pieces and using a little plain flour shape them into your desired shapes about ½ inch thick.

Allow to rest in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Heat a large frying pan with a little oil and then pan fry the burgers on either side until golden brown.

Transfer them to the oven and cook for 12-15 further minutes to make sure that they are well cooked through.

Cut one in the centre just to make sure as undercooked mince is a high risk product.

Serve with some toasted burger buns, chilli mayonnaise, lettuce leaves, sliced tomatoes, grilled bacon and sliced cheese.

Serve with cajun potato wedges.





Strawberry & Cream Sponge Cake

Ingredients

(Serves 8)

6 large eggs

6oz/175g caster sugar

6oz/175g self raising flour

Garnish:

Approximately 12 strawberries

7floz/200ml whipped cream

Icing Sugar

2 tablespoons raspberry/strawberry jam



Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas Mark 4

Grease two 8inch/20cm round, deep sandwich tins with melted butter.

Whisk the eggs and the sugar together in a large mixing bowl for 4-5 minutes or until the mixture is very well volumised and it holds the figure of 8 when written by the whisk.

This is known as the ribbon stage.

Sift the flour.

Gently fold in sifted flour -being careful not to over mix and knock the air out of the mixture.

Pour mixture into the prepared tins and bake for 20 minutes until the sponge is golden brown and springy to the touch.

Invert the sponges onto a wire rack and allow to cool.

Spread both sides of the sponge with jam and then pile one of the sponges high with strawberries and fresh cream.

Place the remaining sponge on top.

Transfer to a nice serving platter and garnish as desired with icing sugar and fresh strawberries.