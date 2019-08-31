Celebrate the start of autumn at the Harvest Festival

For a foodie there’s no better day, or weekend, than a food festival.

I’m already studying the programme and making my plans for Kilkenny’s Savour Festival, which will be taking place over the October Bank Holiday weekend.



The food economy of Ireland is acknowledged as becoming ever more important. This season Failte Ireland are running a ‘Taste the Island’ campaign that showcases the best of the country’s food and drink culture. That means everything from restaurants and local craft food and drink producers to festivals and food trails and everything in between!



If you’re ready for a bit of foodie tourism and entertainment check out the Waterford Harvest festival, from September 6 to 8.

Sustainable food is the theme for this year’s festival and one of the features will be a meal made entirely from ‘food waste’!

Some of the other festival highlights will include chefs Mark Diacono (River Cottage & Otter Farm) and Lia Leendertz (The Telegraph & The Guardian) who will discuss how to create the ultimate kitchen garden; a multi-course, pop-up lunch with highly esteemed chef, Sham Hanifa (The Cottage Restaurant) serving the best of Irish wholesome flavours with a Malaysian twist; seaweed expert Marie Power, aka The Sea Gardener will also explore the world of seaweed delights; and

an exclusive five-course tasting menu to close out the Festival at Faithlegg.

Children can enjoy themselves at the Junior HQ tent, on Ballybricken Green. Waterford’s Little Red Kettle are running a free drama workshop for children aged 10+. On Sunday, little bakers can learn the art of chocolate biscuit cake making at Carter Chocolate Café, on Barronstrand St.



The Dawn Meats Demo Tent will be on John Roberts Square with appeareance from celebrity chef Edward Hayden, the GastroGays, as well as local chefs Sam Burfield (The Tannery Restaurant), Jenny Flynn (Faithlegg), Emiliano Cislaghi (Emiliano’s Italian Restaurant), Eric Thezé (La Boheme) and Eoin Aulsberry (Holycross Bar & Restaurant).



There are lots of Kilkenny links with the Waterford Harvest Festival, just one is our local chef Edward Hayden.

Edward will be doing a cookery demo on the Friday of the Festival at 4.30pm as part of the Taste of Dawn Meats Cooking Demos.

Thanks to Edward for this lovely recipe as a taster for his demo!



Lemon Cream Biscuits

Simply delicious! These biscuits can be stored for 3-4 days in an air tight container. They are equally as nice without the lemon icing.



Ingredients

4oz/110g sugar

4oz/110g butter

1 egg

Grated zest of ½ lemon

8oz/225g plain flour



Method

Cream butter and sugar together with the lemon zest

Add in the egg and the plain flour.

Allow to rest. I normally leave this refrigerated overnight. The mixture can be successfully frozen at this time also.

Tear off a piece of dough and roll into a small ball.

Place it on a lined baking tray and flatten lightly with a fork.

I think it is best to re-refrigerate the biscuits at this time.

Cook at 190C/375F/Gas Mark 5 for 6-8 minutes.

When cool you can sandwich them together with a tangy lemon icing.



Lemon Icing

2oz/50g softened butter

4oz/110g icing sugar

Zest of one lemon

Cream the icing sugar, lemon zest and butter together in a large mixing bowl.

Sandwich the biscuits together with the icing.

Dust with icing sugar or half dip the biscuits in melted chocolate.