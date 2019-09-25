Local Eateries Invited To Create Signature Bites for Savour Kilkenny Taste Trail

With only five weeks to go until the 2019 Savour Kilkenny Food Festival, organisers are inviting local restaurants, cafés and gastro-bars to get involved in this year’s Taste Trail, which is sponsored by Pallas Foods.

The festival is calling on all local eateries in Kilkenny to create a signature bite or beverage, priced at €5, with the aim of attracting visitors and festival-goers into their premises on the Saturday and Sunday of the October Bank Holiday weekend.

Commenting on the Taste Trail, Festival Director Marian Flannery says: “The Kilkenny Taste Trail champions Kilkenny’s fantastic restaurants, cafes, and bars by encouraging festival visitors to taste their way around our city’s fabulous range of eateries, while enjoying a wide variety of interesting food and beverages over the Savour weekend.” She added that Pallas Foods as a main sponsor has been a very valuable contributor to the growth and success of the festival, since it began in 2007.

Adding to this, Sean Herlihy, District Sales Manager of Pallas Foods said:

“We’re delighted to partner with Savour Kilkenny on the festival’s Taste Trail. Pallas Foods has been dedicated to providing the best produce, products and service for over thirty years and we’re very proud of the relationships we have built up through the years. Festivals like Savour Kilkenny play a key role in highlighting Ireland’s excellence in food and hospitality; we’re looking forward to the Taste Trail and sampling the very best culinary delights that Kilkenny has to offer!”.

Restaurants, cafes and gastro bars that wish to take part in The Taste Trail can email their offering to: info@savourkilkenny.com who will actively promote the trail to encourage as many visitors as possible to ‘Taste Kilkenny’.

Savour Kilkenny celebrates the very best of Kilkenny’s vibrant food culture and will kick off earlier this year with two more dates added, from 22 – 28 October. The festival will welcome a host of top Irish chefs to Ireland’s Ancient East in October, while international visitors include Australian author and cook, Kim McCosker, who will be on the Savour Stage on Sunday 27th October with a live cookery demonstration. Known as the 4 INGREDIENTS CHEF, Kim will showcase her 4 ingredients philosophy, which is brilliantly clever and makes cooking quick and easy. See www.savourkilkenny.com