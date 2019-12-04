Early birds catch ‘Ireland AM’ in Kilkenny at Red Mills Stores

We were super excited for last week's live outside broadcast with Ireland AM at Red Mills Stores in Cillin Hill. The Red Mills team were joined by television personalities Alan Hughes, Edward Hayden, Deric Hartigan and Marietta Doran on Ireland’s longest running morning breakfast show.

TJ Reid Health & Fitness, Mount Juliet Equestrian, PAWS Animal Rescue Ireland, The Wolfhound Club of Ireland, The Presentation School Choir Kilkenny and St Canice's National School Choir were on hand to make the show extra special. The set was alive with horses, dogs and models as well as a big television crew. Everyone was in festive spirit, even if they had been on set since 6am!

Locals popped in for chats with the Ireland’s AM trio – Marietta, Alan and Edward. As always there was high jinks on the show, with Marietta and Edward taking each other on in a rowing challenge in TJ Reid Health & Fitness. Alan Hughes didn’t escape the morning challenges either, as the team at Mount Juliet put him to the test to see how quick he could put a horse blanket on Roger the stallion!

The best of Kilkenny style was on show with Niamh de Brún (former Ms. Kilkenny) taking part in her debut TV modelling appearance with local stylist Marietta Doran presenting the fashion segment. Red Mills are renowned for supporting Irish brands such as Dubarry and Horseware, as well as local craftspeople including Friederike Grace Jewellery and Claire Molloy ceramics. Everything for the Country Lifestyle enthusiast, fashion savvy shopper and lots more besides.

The award winning Presentation School Choir Kilkenny heavenly closed out the show. Their new conductor Laura Carroll, led the girls into song live on air with a Russian hymn and Sarah Bareille’s famous Winter Song.