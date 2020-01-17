KILKENNY ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST ‘RESTAURANT WEEK’

Restaurants all over Kilkenny are to take part in the county’s first ‘Restaurant Week’. Running from January 22nd – February 2nd, the initiative will see eateries offering discounts and special offers to customers.

Devised by Visit Kilkenny, this initiative is set to encourage diners to experience the great selection of quality and variety that Kilkenny has to offer and encourage increased trade for businesses at the beginning of the traditionally quieter season.

Among the restaurants taking part in the 10-day event are: Paris Texas; Lyrath Estate; Zuni; Matt The Millers; Kilkenny River Court Hotel; The Left Bank, Rive Gauche, La Rivista, Harpers in the Hibernian Hotel, Hoban Bar & Brasserie at Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, The Hound at Hunters Yard at Mount Juliet Estate Autograph Collection, Lady Eleanor in Butler House & Gardens, Face2, Anocht in Kilkenny Design Centre, Truffles and Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro.

Kilkenny is now one of Ireland’s leading ‘foodie destinations’, having been named ‘Foodie Destination’ in 2018, the County also hosts an active calendar of food events that take place throughout the year from Savour Kilkenny and Kilkenny Food Trail events.

Commenting on initiative, Chairperson of Visit Kilkenny, Colin Ahern said; “We are delighted to add ‘Restaurant Week’ to our calendar of events, this is the ideal way to kick off the 2020 season early and showcase our eateries and produce while offering customers excellent value for money. We look forward to continuing the tradition and making this an annual event every January.”

He added; “To find out more information on the various discounts and offers, people should follow our Facebook and website www.visitkilkenny.ie.”