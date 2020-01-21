New Year change? Take the plunge to 'A New You' with Kilkenny’s Aesthetic & Endermologie Clinic

We are all in a bit of a spring clean mode at the moment, be it our homes or our bodies. I am no different, and one of the tasks on my to do is colonic irrigation. I have been promising myself it for years, so this week I took the plunge, or did the plunge take me!

Kilkenny’s Aesthetic & Endermologie Clinic A New You is run by cosmetic nurse Helen Fogarty. Now if I’m having this job done, it has to be by a professional and there’s no one better than Helen. She has 30 years of experience as a nurse, and in 2003 she decided to open A New You in the Springhill Clinic on the Waterford Road, Kilkenny.

Like many other complementary therapies today, colonic irrigation has its roots in ancient customs. Originating from Egypt, Greece and India where it was used with the aim of ridding the body of disease.

I won’t lie, I was a bit nervous, but that didn’t last long. When you meet Helen, you meet a beautiful warm person who makes you feel instantly relaxed. She explained to me all about colonic hydrotherapy, which is a bowel-cleansing technique, where warm, purified water is passed into the bowel to remove impacted faecal matter. This matter is lodged in the bowel after build up over time.

With 30 foot of a 42 year old bowel, Helen had her work cut out for my first colonic irrigation, and I was pleasantly surprised with the results. Immediately my bloating faded away and I could comfortably button my jeans. More importantly, I slept like a log that night and I bounced around with new found energy afterwards.

The health benefits are massive - it is also reputed to increase circulation, energy and vitality. To promote a clear complexion and relieve headaches, arthritis and allergies. Most importantly to help with constipation.

So what should we be doing for a healthier bowel? According to Helen there are a few simple daily habits - drink at least two litres of water every day and that’s on top of our exercise water. Eat fruits with seeds, like strawberries and kiwis, as well two big desert spoons of flaxseed.

Other treatments that Helen provides in A New Year involve Clinic Facial Rejuvenation, Laser/IPL, Red Vein and Sunspots removal, Facial peels, Microdermabrasion, Micro needling, LED Mask, Cellulite Reduction, Dermal Fillers. Believe me, you will feel like A New You www.anewyou.ie