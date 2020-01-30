Enjoy theatre but not as you ‘noh’ it this weekend

Cultures are set to collide at the Watergate Theatre this weekend as the medieval Japanese theatre art of ‘noh’ arrives at the Marble City.

Still performed and regularly adapted to this day, the basic premise of noh has remained untouched throughout the centuries.

Noh, as it is known today, became popularised by a man named Zeami during the Muromachi Period (1333-1573) in Japan.

‘Takasago’, written by Zeami, is one of the most important and well known plays in the classical noh repertoire.

The play deals with the legend of the twin pines of Sumiyoshi and it was Takasago that was chosen to be performed at the Watergate.

According to legend, the spirit of the Sumiyoshi pine travels across Osaka Bay nightly to visit his wife, the Takasago pine, in a bond that transcends space and time.

It will be performed as han-noh, meaning “half noh”, featuring a very quick and strong second half of the play.

The lead role will be played by Kinue Oshima, the only professional female noh actor in the Kita school.

Tickets for the production, Saturday at 7.30pm, are €26 including booking fee and are available via ‘watergatetheatre.ie’.

The Watergate Theatre is also hosting a noh mask-making workshop on the same day as the Takasago production at 4.30pm if you want to make the most of the Japanese cultural experience while it's here.

Maskmaker Hideta Kitazawa has been making masks for both classical and contemporary noh for more than two decades and is happy to share his craft.

Tickets for the mask-making workshop are €13 including booking fee.

This Saturday will also see Butler Gallery host a ‘one work’ event with artist Deirdre O’Mahony at 2pm.

The event allows for an in-depth discussion of Daphne Wright's film ‘I Know What It’s Like’, exhibited as part of ‘A Most Favourable Soil’, Butler Gallery's latest exhibition at Kilkenny Castle.

The film offers an opportunity to publicly reflect on uncomfortable and difficult subjects and the role of the gallery in opening avenues of communication between generations today.

To make a booking please contact Hollie at 056 7761106 or email ‘hollie@butlergallery.com’.

If you’d just like to kick back and enjoy some cracking live music this weekend then we’ve got you covered too.

Rafter Dempseys hosts cover artist Gavin Carroll on Friday evening at 10pm and ‘ Music Junkies’ on Saturday at the same time.

Matt The Millers welcomes up-and-coming Portarlington rock band ‘The Electrix’ on Friday evening also if that’s more your thing.

As always , Kyteler’s Inn is stacked when it comes to top-notch live music every night of the week.

Check out our Gig Guide for full detailed listings!