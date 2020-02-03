Hero of the Week, Kilkenny & Proud

Kilkenny Restaurants has just completed a very successful first Restaurant Week. I would like to acknowledge all the chefs and restaurant staff who worked around the clock to pull it off, giving a special nod to Joan Brennan of Kilkenny Design Centre.

Joan has been working with Kilkenny Design Centre over 30 years, and as Head Baker, she makes the best baked goods, firing up the ovens as early as 4am. She always has the interest of the company at heart and there’s no house in Kilkenny that has tasted her scrumptious Christmas cake.