Sofa Sessions returns to Billy Byrne’s and lots more

Sofa Sessions, bringing the sort of instrumental music rarely heard in Kilkenny

to the relaxed surroundings of the Billy Byrne’s intimate back room, has finally returned for its 2020 season.

Musician, Irish Times jazz critic and Kilkenny resident Cormac Larkin has been curating the series since 2015 and he embraces a wide range of music from jazz and blues to folk, funk, hip hop and beyond.

“It's the sort of experience you get in a downtown Manhattan jazz club - and I wanted to bring that kind of energy and intimacy to Kilkenny," Larkin explains.

Sofa Sessions will kick off proceedings this Thursday by welcoming back Venezuelan virtuoso pianist Leo Osio to the John Street hub.

Osio gets regular rave reviews and has been described as “one of the most naturally gifted musicians to relocate to Ireland in recent years”.

Joining him will be top Dublin bassist Barry Donohue and Cormac Larkin himself on drums.

The best part? There’s no cover charge and things are set to get going at 9pm.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Neil Delamere, star of Fighting Talk, The Panel and BBC’s The Blame Game will return to Langtons with new show ‘End of Watch’.

The premise is that time waits for no man, especially one trying to buy a watch.

Delamere isn’t one for props or gags. He stays engaged to his material and a Delamere gig is usually characterised by engaging set-ups and explosive deliveries.

Tickets are still on sale at ‘set.ie’. Showtime is 8pm.

Maybe you'd rather watch a film instead?

It has been hard to escape news about the Bafta Awards recently and while international headlines remain fixed on Joaquin Phoenix’s acceptance speech many here in Ireland were disappointed by the news that Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley lost out.

It was Renée Zellweger who instead captured the best actress gong for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic ‘Judy’ and Kilkenny’s Watergate Theatre will be hosting a special screening of the film this weekend.

‘Judy’ is set in 1968 and reveals that Garland, having fallen on hard times, is determined to re-establish herself by returning to stage life in London.

Now separated from her children and heavily dependent on drugs and alcohol, she fights a constant battle against loneliness.

The ‘Judy’ screening takes place on Saturday evening at 8pm.

Tickets cost €8 including booking fee and are available via ‘watergatetheatre.ie’.

Check out our Gig Guide for full listings!