Take a punt and enjoy top notch drama and live gigs

Red Mills Day is now one of the top racing events of the winter season and it’ll be back this Saturday at Gowran Park.

The feature races for the day and the highlight for punters will be the Red Mill Chase Grade 2 & Red Mills Trial Hurdle Grade 3.

The theme for this year's dress competition is ‘winter racing chic’, with judges keeping an eye out for the lady and gent who are extremely stylish, as well as warm and comfortable.

Live music on the day will be provided by Peter & Paul in the Thyestes Bar from 3.45 until 5.45pm, Gavin Carroll in Blinkers Bar from 3.45 until 5.45pm and After Dark in the Heineken Marquee from 4:45 until 6:45pm.

For those not feeling at the races why not treat yourself to a powerful production at Kilkenny’s Watergate Theatre this Saturday instead?

‘Take Off Your Cornflakes’ is a Show in a Bag Production created by Rose Henderson and Pat Nolan and directed by Liam Halligan.

The play is inspired by Rose’s Dad, Jack, who had Alzheimer’s and couldn’t remember he had cancer.

“He taught us about staying in the present, because that’s where he lived. We had to learn to never ask a question that didn’t have the answer in the room,” Rose explains.

You will laugh, you may cry, but you will also find a tender story of the true meaning of love.

Tickets available at ‘watergatetheatre.ie’. Showtime is 8pm.

When it comes to live music this week Sofa Sessions at Billy Byrne’s is delighted to be debuting one of Ireland’s greatest saxophonists, Derek O’Connor, on Thursday.

O’Connor will be teaming up with incendiary Tipperary guitarist Joe O’Callaghan to pay tribute to two of the greats of US jazz - saxophonist Michael Brecker and guitarist John Abercrombie.

There’s no admission fee and the gig is expected to start around 9pm.

On Saturday evening Mission Collective will be playing their first DJ set of the year in Kilkenny’s Hole In The Wall.

Mission Collective was set up by Cleveland Mike and Shane Tobler (aka Swiss) and their passion is very noticeable when they step behind a set of turntables.

If you have ever come across a Mission night or DJ set you'll know the craic. Here’s your chance!