This weekend our local music scene will truly come alive

Supporting local live music in Kilkenny has never been easier because over the next few days we are truly spoiled for choice with top local talent.

On Thursday evening, Marble City jazz aficionado Cormac Larkin has lined up another top act to grace the ‘Sofa Sessions’ stage at Billy Byrne’s.

The brilliant Conor Guilfoyle Octet have been recruited to launch their nationwide tour at the John Street venue, performing music from Miles Davis’ album ‘Birth Of The Cool’ and West Coast Cool Jazz from the 1950s.

Under the mentorship of Conor the ensemble has developed into formidable unit. Don’t miss out. Be there for 9pm.

Friday evening is when momentum really picks up as one of our city’s finest exports, aptly known as ‘The Kilkennys’, are back in town to play a storming set in Matt The Millers.

Davey Cashin, Tommy Mackey, Mick Martin and Josh O’Loughlin are now known across the globe for their energetic performances and charismatic rapport with audiences.

The Kilkennys want to maintain their reputation for re-introducing Irish folk and ballads to a young audience while capturing the hearts of the more seasoned traditional music lover. See for yourself what they’re all about at 10pm.

For the indie music fans among you, Friday evening also serves up a great oppurtunity to see one of our city’s finest upcoming artists perform.

‘Elise’ will be giving it gusto in Cleere’s Bar as she supports Dublin-based indie band ‘Blue Fish Diamond’ who will launch their new single at the venue.

Elise’s music can take you on a trip down a dark grimy tunnel but one that will always have a light shining brightly at the end.

Tickets for the launch are €10 via ‘eventbrite.ie’. It all kicks off at 9pm.

Johnny Hillman, one of Kilkenny’s best known musicians, will provide Saturday’s entertainment at the Home Rule Club at 9pm while ‘True Colours’ rock Rafter Dempsey’s.

On Sunday, ‘Generation 5’ headline Kyteler’s Sunday Session, starting at 6.30pm.

If you’re still craving for more well there’s Monday Night Madness every Monday in Matt’s too.

Check out our Gig Guide for even more listings!