Thursday’s sale saw 1,000 animals meeting a good trade

As we all have heard in history for some of us many moons ago there was old adage that went To Hell Or To Connacht.

In 2020 the picture is not much brighter as due to the present wet weather many farmers in the West of Ireland find themselves under water with no immediate prospects of an improvement in conditions.

We here in the South East of Ireland and in particular Kilkenny are also experiencing difficulties but the situation is not as critical.

We can only hope and in cases pray that the weather conditions will improve for all involved in agriculture over the coming weeks.

Another worrying aspect is the Coronavirus which has now become very serious not only in China and the neighbouring countries but now here in Europe and in particular Italy.

With travel restrictions and a halt in all out production in mainland China the world economy could well feel a chill leading to a recession which will not be of benefit to anyone.



The sheep sale in Kilkenny on Monday was a bigger affair compared to the previous with all hoggets meeting an excellent trade.

Hoggets ranged from €133 to €142 for the butcher types with even some store 40 kilo selling in excess of €105.

Cull ewes peaked at €130 but numbers were not over plentiful.

The sheep sale commences every Monday (except Bank Holidays) at 10.15am.



Our dairy sale on the same day saw fresh calved Friesian Heifers range from €1,250 to €1,860 per head with second to fourth lactation cows range from €1,100 to €1,400 per head.

Next week’s sale will include approx 30 in calf cows and 50 Fresh Calved Friesian cows and heifers.

Remember Dairy Sales on a Monday commence at 12.30pm.

Our calf numbers have started to swell every Tuesday with last week’s sale attracting 350 head and this week over 620 been offered.

A restriction in boat space is curtailing live exports which is generating a build up of calves for all exporters.

On a positive front farmers are active around the ring especially for the better continental animal where bulls in this category are ranging from €180 to €450 per head.

AA and Hereford plus the strong Friesian bulls are also attracting farmer interest. As and from this week calf sales commence at 10.30am every Tuesday.

On Thursday our cattle sale comprised of 1,000 animals with all lots meeting a good solid trade the prices were well maintained with cull cows peaking at €2.15 per kilo.

Forward store Continental bullocks and heifers had a top call of €2.55 per kilo.



It was good to see a well attended sale generating a lot of interest from potential buyers.

If you do intend selling cattle, remember that all animals should be entered before 4pm on the Wednesday.

Until next week when perhaps we will have kinder, dryer weather please do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.