City acts to appease the most eclectic of appetites this weekend

March gets us underway strongly this week from a local music perspective in what promises to be a great gigging month for Kilkenny.

Once again, we must give credit to ‘Sofa Sessions’ - a gig that has really enhanced the city’s midweek music offering.

This Thursday Billy Byrne’s welcomes Kenosha Kid, an American jazz ensemble that recently made Canadian and German appearances.

Joining them for this performance only will be Kilkenny musician and Sofa Sessions curator Cormac Larkin on drums.

The melodies are haunting, the grooves are devastating and the band continues to expertly serve jazz purists, indie-rock hipsters, and funk-loving jam fans alike. Gig starts at 9pm, no cover charge!

On Saturday, Brendan Ryder and the Backyard Band will make a welcome return to Ryan’s on Friary Street at 10pm.

Backed by the superb vocals of Brendan Ryder and sublime guitar playing of Gay Brazel, this fourpiece play a set of classics from The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Byrds and many more with some originals thrown in for good measure.

The Backyard Band are sometimes referred to as ‘Little Tweed’ because both Brendan and guitarist Gay Brazel played with Tweed for several years during the heydays of that great band.

The Backyard Band regularly plays top music venues. Be sure to keep an eye out for them at Kilkenny Roots Festival.

Adding to Friary Street’s live music offering this weekend will be Rafter Dempseys, who have two great acts lined up.

On Friday, cover artist Gavin Carroll will be playing all your acoustic favorites - from Bruce Springsteen to Ed Sheeran and so much more.

On Saturday, get your dancing shoes because you are bound to be swept up by the music of Rafter’s stalwarts True Colours. Both gigs kick off at 10pm.

Friday Trad will also be making a welcome return to the Home Rule Club, getting underway at 9pm. Don’t miss out!

Next week all eyes will be fixed on Kilkenny Tradfest but for the week that’s in it be sure to enjoy our superb local offerings.

Check out the Gig Guide for even more local listings, including tributes to acts such as Joy Division and Garth Brooks!