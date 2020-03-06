Between poor weather conditions, health scares and the general uncertainty it brings. it’s amazing that the trade for all sectors of livestock is so good.

On the sheep front the trade is dictated by supply as scarcity of numbers again this week has meant a lift in prices for hoggets/lambs and cull ewes.

Hoggets peaked at €144 with the average for sheep in the 50 to 60 kilo category of €138 and cull ewes peaking at €145 per head.

This might be a good time for sheep farmers to support marts which have seen numbers fall dramatically.

If you have some hoggets or cull ewes for sale why not pop along to your local mart like Kilkenny where you will have your business complete and be on your way home in less than two hours.



On the cattle front trade once again is solid with quality Continental forward stores peaking at €2.70 per kilo in both the bullock and heifer ring.

Top quality Friesian bullocks are making up to €2.05 per kilo with AA and Hereford also in demand.

Last week numbers were reduced with only 780 on offer compared to the previous week where 1000 cattle were presented for sale.

The cull cow trade is still strong with a top call of €2.20 per kilo for continental cows resulting in a 100% clearance.

Don’t forget if you have cattle for sale they should be entered before 4pm on the previous Wednesday.

Calf numbers are starting to build with over 600 on offer last Tuesday.

Small Friesian bulls were hard to sell due to the lack of boats operating because of the inclement weather.

Light Friesian bulls ranged from €10 to €30 with the better farmers types ranging from €70 to €120 per head.

AA and Hereford bulls saw prices range from €130 to €300 per head with their heifer counterparts from €70 to €250 per head.

Continental bulls and heifers are scare thus resulting in an excellent trade. Males are attracting prices of €160 to €390 per head with females in this category from €140 to €370 per head.

The calf sale starts at 10.30am Tuesdays with all calves to be entered before 4pm on Monday.

Until next week do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.