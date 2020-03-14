For the love of stories

There are lots of downsides to the coronavirus, and I am always trying to look at the cup half full. So I’m preparing myself for the inevitable period of isolation, which I know my sanity levels will be at their peak! There’s nothing like a crisis to focus the mind and stories can help keep negative feelings away.

Khan Kiely outside her book shop on James Street

Thank God for initiatives like World Book Day and our local book shops bringing stories to our children’s doorsteps. Khans Books, who has been in business for 26 years has been visiting schools for the past 15 years offering children their favourite authors at a fraction of the price. While the schools are closed, it’s the perfect opportunity to get around the kitchen table, to play some board games, read and be creative. This is a time where we are going to need these stories more than ever.

Kilkenny Author Helena Duggan & Khan Kiely of Khans Book Shop