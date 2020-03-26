Determined Kathleen Fennelly celebrates 90 years young

Mrs. Kathleen Fennelly from Stoneyford turned 90 years young on Thursday March 19. We are delighted to report that this lady is in her full health and loves enjoying life. So much so that nobody was going to stop Kathleen from attending mass last week!

Under the current circumstances with Covid-19, her family refused to bring to mas on Wednesday last. So determined was Kathleen, that she found herself a bike and said she would get there somehow by her own means of transport!

Kathleen's grandchildren wishing her a happy 90th birthday by social distancing

Speaking to her family they said "she always looks on the bright side of life so the coronavirus isn’t bothering her much". However they did have to put a stop to her cycling adventure to the local church! A family member said "Kathleen is taking the pandemic in her stride, but she is disappointed that she can't go on her daily visits to her elderly neighbours."



Kathleen was sent lots of well wishes remotely for her big birthday from her eight children, 25 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. As they couldn’t have a big party for her this year, her family all want to wish her a big happy 90th from all of them and everyone that knows her in Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny.