Christine Scarry is a Theatre Director, Voice Coach and Musical Director of the vocal extent, Alchemy. She created Christine's Sofa Sessions to spread the joy and positivity of community singing in this time of crisis.

Christine’s Sofa Sessions is a free online singing event that brings people together in their own homes to spark joy, creativity and human connection. Each session is a half-hour long, during which time everyone sings the Fab Five – a selection of five songs for each session.

Some of the participants enjoying the Christine's Sofa Sessions online

Speaking to Christine, she told us “I’m going to broadcast the sessions at 8:30pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for as long as we’re in this situation. Each one has a theme – 70s, 80s, Musical Theatre, Disney, Golden Oldies, Irish, so there’ll be something for everyone, including special children’s sessions!

“You know that phrase – sing as if no-one can hear you? Well, they can’t! Technical limitations mean you can see everyone else singing on screen, but can only hear me leading the singing and playing the piano for each song.

There’s even a virtual coffee-break too where everyone has a chat and maybe share a photo or video on social media using the hashtag #christinesofasessions

Christine would love to spread the service to the older people in the community in particular, “they might feel less isolated if they can connect to others singing across the country. Or to those who usually sing in a choir and can no longer rehearse, for example. Or really just to anyone who loves to sing - by themselves, even in the shower!”

So far, people have joined the sofa sessions to sing from all over Ireland, London, Australia and Texas.

Christine is happy to help those who feel isolated “Isn’t technology incredible? Together we’re stronger – let’s all join to sing our way through to the light”.

Instructions on what to do are below, or you can follow our Facebook page or Instagram account @christine_sofa_sessions

HOW TO JOIN

1. Check the date and time of the next session on Christine’s Facebook page – Christine’s Sofa Sessions.

2. You’ll need to download the FREE Zoom software if you’re using a desktop or laptop, or download the Zoom App if you’re using a phone or tablet. A link to the session and song lyrics will be sent to you beforehand.

3. When you join the session, you’ll be able to see and hear Christine as she leads the singing of songs from the piano. Due to technical limitations, you won’t be able to hear the other singers, but you’ll be able to see everyone and know that you’re connected to each other – which is brilliant! Of course, you don’t have to appear on screen if you’d rather not – you can still watch and join in the singing!

4. Feel free to invite other people in your home to join in! Or on the phone to friends … or just sing really loudly for yourself!

5. Most of all, enjoy being in the heart of your community, singing with friends old and new.

6. Spread the love! And if you want, take a photo or short video of your performance and share using the hashtag #christinesofasessions