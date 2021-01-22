‘Make 2021 the year that you achieve your goals and stand out’ - Kilkenny Network Ireland President

In recent years women have played a bigger and more important role in business. Some are employed at a high level while others have established and are running their own very successful companies.

Network Ireland was set up in 1983 to support the professional and personal development of women in business.



Among our membership are budding entrepreneurs, SME owners, professionals and leaders in indigenous and multinational organisations to non-profits, charities, arts and the public sector

The Network Ireland Kilkenny branch organises monthly events for members in the county. Guests, including males, are always welcome. These events help to inform, educate, motivate and support our members, both personally and in their business.



Network Ireland’s Official Partner is AIB. As we face unprecedented times entering into 2021 with uncertainty as to what the future holds, this is an opportunity to make our businesses and ourselves as professionals shine.

We are here to support and to engage with like-minded people and organisations year-round, to assist them in promoting entrepreneurship and professional development.

With the current lockdown we may have a bit more time on our hands. We should use the extra time to the best of our advantage and learn new skills and improve our existing abilities.

Make the year 2021 the year that we push ourselves, achieve our goals and make ourselves stand out.



Our next event is on January 28 at 8pm via Zoom. Our guest speaker will be Jean Evans from Networking, who will talk about ‘Virtual Networking’ which is so important at the moment. Jean won Networker of the Year 2019 in the South Dublin Chamber awards.

We would love you to join us so visit Eventbrite to book your ticket.

If you would like to become a member and to find out more of our programme contact us at Networkirelandkilkenny @gmail.com. You can follow our activities on Facebook @NetworkIrelandKilkenny, Twitter @NetIrlKilkenny, LinkedIn @NetworkIreland KilkennyBranch or @NetworkKilkenny on Instagram.