Editorial: Let's go fly a KITE - new service will be boost for rural Kilkenny

The announcement on Monday that Kilkenny is to pioneer a integrated rural transport link is welcome news indeed, and a first for Ireland.

The new Kilkenny Integrated Transport Evolution (KITE) service will go beyond the main roads and towns, reaching into the smaller villages and hinterlands.

Not everyone lives in big cities. Rural Ireland is the backbone of the country, but public transport often fails to reach into these communities and offer them a proper service.

Kilkenny is a rural county with most of its population living outside Kilkenny City. Many people must rely on their private car daily for any small errand or journey. Even in our small urban areas, towns and villages, public transport can be poor.

The KITE will allow those living in the city and county to travel far and wide and venture into rural parts of the region. It will greatly benefit those who may not have their own vehicle or who are trying to become less reliant on the car.

Also, as pointed out by Declan Rice of KLP, people who visit Ireland don’t just want to visit cities. Tourists want to get out and about and explore beyond the urban —that is part of the authentic Ireland’s charm.

It may also prove beneficial to our new Ukrainian friends as they adapt to life in their new communities.

Well done to Ring a Link and JJ Kavanagh, and to Kilkenny LEADER Partnership, Tomar Trust and Kilkenny County Council for supporting the project and bringing it to fruition.

WELL DONE

Hearty congratulations to local student journalist Sophie Finn, who won the coveted Journalist of the Year Award at the National Student Media Awards.

It’s always a very competitive field of entries and to win outright is a fair achievement. Sophie spent some time in the Kilkenny People a number of years ago on her TY work experience, and we wish her all the best in her career and future endeavours.