Search

15 May 2022

Editorial: Let's go fly a KITE - new service will be boost for rural Kilkenny

KILKENNY

Pictured at the service launch were: Declan Rice, CEO Kilkenny LEADER Partnership; William Colfer, Kent Stainless and Jackie Mealy Ring a Link PICTURE: DYLAN VAUGHAN

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

15 May 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

editor@kilkennypeople.ie

The announcement on Monday that Kilkenny is to pioneer a integrated rural transport link is welcome news indeed, and a first for Ireland.

The new Kilkenny Integrated Transport Evolution (KITE) service will go beyond the main roads and towns, reaching into the smaller villages and hinterlands.

Not everyone lives in big cities. Rural Ireland is the backbone of the country, but public transport often fails to reach into these communities and offer them a proper service.

Kilkenny is a rural county with most of its population living outside Kilkenny City. Many people must rely on their private car daily for any small errand or journey. Even in our small urban areas, towns and villages, public transport can be poor.
The KITE will allow those living in the city and county to travel far and wide and venture into rural parts of the region. It will greatly benefit those who may not have their own vehicle or who are trying to become less reliant on the car.

Also, as pointed out by Declan Rice of KLP, people who visit Ireland don’t just want to visit cities. Tourists want to get out and about and explore beyond the urban —that is part of the authentic Ireland’s charm.

It may also prove beneficial to our new Ukrainian friends as they adapt to life in their new communities.

Well done to Ring a Link and JJ Kavanagh, and to Kilkenny LEADER Partnership, Tomar Trust and Kilkenny County Council for supporting the project and bringing it to fruition.

WELL DONE
Hearty congratulations to local student journalist Sophie Finn, who won the coveted Journalist of the Year Award at the National Student Media Awards.

It’s always a very competitive field of entries and to win outright is a fair achievement. Sophie spent some time in the Kilkenny People a number of years ago on her TY work experience, and we wish her all the best in her career and future endeavours.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media