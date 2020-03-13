Daffodil Day Fundraiser at Mint Medispa postponed

In light of the decision taken by the Irish Cancer Society to cancel Daffodil Day events on March 27th, Pembroke Kilkenny will postpone its Daffodil Day Fundraiser at Mint Medispa.

It is with regret that this necessary decision was made. The Mint team were hoping to raise a significant amount of money to donate to the cancer charity and would like to encourage people from across Kilkenny to pop into the Medispa on Patrick Street anytime in March to purchase a yellow balloon for a minimum donation of €10, with all proceeds going to the Irish Cancer Society.

Each of the balloons contains a mystery gift including luxury products kindly donated by Dermalogica, Alumier MD, Buff Make up and Decleor along with local treats from Lorimat Jewellers, Butler House, Ballykeefe Distillery, Breagagh Valley, Kells Wholemeal, Phoenix Mobile Technology, Statham’s and Pembroke Kilkenny.

Clients of Cois Nore will be invited to re-schedule their massage therapy sessions at a convenient time. For more see www.pembrokekilkenny.com