Coronavirus
Iconic Kilkenny shop closing down due to virus
Anyone stuck for anything please ring 086 0579029
Sim Treacy's hardware shop in the heart of Thomastown Kilkenny
One of the county's most iconic shops is closing down for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus.
Treacy's hardware shop in Thomastown has survived and prospered through many upheavals but because the owner Sim and his manager, Tony have underlying respitory problems, they have closed.
"It is with a heavy heart I have decided to close the shop for the time being. Sincere thanks to all those people who continue to support small shops.
"Anyone stuck for anything please ring 086 0579029," Sim said.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on