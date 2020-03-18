Iconic Kilkenny shop closing down due to virus

One of the county's most iconic shops is closing down for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus.

Treacy's hardware shop in Thomastown has survived and prospered through many upheavals but because the owner Sim and his manager, Tony have underlying respitory problems, they have closed.

"It is with a heavy heart I have decided to close the shop for the time being. Sincere thanks to all those people who continue to support small shops.

"Anyone stuck for anything please ring 086 0579029," Sim said.