Good news for some Kilkenny Leaving Cert students - oral exams cancelled, marks to be awarded

There was some good coronavirus related news for Kilkenny students this morning (Thursday).

The Department of Education has announced that all oral exams for language students have been cancelled and students will be credited with 100% for that section of their exam.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh says that all oral assessments for languages are cancelled and 100% of marks will be awarded in lieu of that particular part of the exam.

Practical performance tests for Leaving Cert music students have also been cancelled as have Junior Cert music practical performances and home economics practical tests.

Students were due to start oral exams in Irish and modern European languages next week, on March 23.

The oral assessment is worth 40% of the overall mark in Irish and 25% in European languages.

Students have already indicated their exam level (honours or pass) and that is now set. It can not be changed.

Arrangements for some other assessments have also been put in place - the deadline for practical coursework for the LEaving Cert has been extended to May 15.

However, no decision has yet been made in relation to when schools might reopen, or on June's Leaving Cert exams.