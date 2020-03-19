Carlow Kilkenny Dog Shelter by appointment only

The public are advised in response to the ongoing risks associated with COVID-19 that entry into the Carlow Kilkenny Dog Shelter at Garryduff, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny will be by appointment only from 10am today (Thursday).

Appointments can be made to visit the Shelter during normal opening hours, 10am to 3pm Monday – Friday and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Thus, if you have lost or found a dog or wish to rehome or reclaim a dog please contact a staff member to make an appointment on (059) 9726785.

The public are also reminded, that despite the ongoing situation with the Coronavirus, dogs will still need to find good homes and this need is likely to increase over the coming weeks and months.

If you wish to view the dogs currently looking to be rehomed at the shelter please find us on Facebook - Carlow Kilkenny Dog Shelter.