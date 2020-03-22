Kilkenny coronavirus cases double - but numbers still low

The number of cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Kilkenny has more than doubled in a week.

The Department of Health has released details showing there are now 11 people diagnosed with coronavirus in the county.

On Wednesday the official figure for Kilkenny was five or less, along with several other counties.

Updated figures, however, do not include cases that may have been diagnosed since Friday.

According to the Department of Health there are now eight diagnosed cases in Waterford, while counties Carlow, Tipperary and Wexford remain as having five or less cases in each county.

Read also: Kilkenny councillor calls for the immediate closure of fast food outlets not complying with social distancing

In a detailed breakdown of case diagnosed up to last Thursday, the Department of Health also published more detailed findings of the 585 cases diagnosed nationally to that point.

* The age group most affected is the 35-44 group with 120 cases, then 110 cases in the 25-34 age group.

* Female 44%, Male 55% (1% unknown)

* 173 people have been hospitalised.

* 13 people have needed ICU care.

* 147 health staff were diagnosed.

* More than 10,000 people in Ireland have been tested for coronavirus.