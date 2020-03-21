Kilkenny councillor calls for the immediate closure of fast food outlets not complying with social distancing

A Kilkenny councillor is calling for the immediate closure of all food outlets and restaurants who are not complying with HSE and Government social distancing recommendations.

The HSE are asking the public to remain at least two metres apart in accordance with social distancing. Social distancing is important to help slow the spread of coronavirus. It does this by minimising contact between potentially infected individuals and healthy individuals.

Councillor Eugene McGuinness told the Kilkenny People that restaurants and fast food outlets not in compliance should shut with immediate effect.

"It’s incumbent on all restaurants and food outlets to strictly adhere to government recommendations on social distancing. It has been brought to my attention that certain restaurants in Kilkenny don’t seem to be able to police these recommendations and as such should close. The health of the nation rests on all our shoulders but more particularly in any establishments where people gather. I would immediately ask all restaurants to strictly adhere to these guidelines or close their doors with immediate effect," he said.

The area manager of Supermacs on High Street had no comment to make when contacted by the Kilkenny People in relation to social distancing in its Kilkenny outlet.

Warning signs are on the front door of the premises but there have been reports of people ignoring them.

Supermacs remains open during the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of three people so far in the Republic of Ireland.