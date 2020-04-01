Challenge
Can you rise to the challenge set by Kilkenny GAA?
Get out to play and practice!
GAA clubs across Kilkenny are getting behind the county initiative to 'Get out to Play and Practice' during this time of home isolation.
Stars of gaelic games have set the ball rolling with the '30 Second Wall Ball Challenge' - how many first touches can you get in 30 seconds?
Erins Own Castlecomer player Conor Delaney shows us how it's done in this clip. Have a look, follow the instructions of Kilkenny GAA and have fun!
"Get out to Play and Practice" Initiative starts with our "30 Second Wall Ball Challenge". Call out your Name/Club/Score/Challenge another player.— Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) March 31, 2020
Please post on your own twitter with the #catshurlingchallenge. We and your GAA club will retweet. pic.twitter.com/85atv3BWeN
